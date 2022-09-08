Commons Snapshot: Maybe we need a boring Prime Minister

Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses the media outside Number 10. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Spare a thought for Keir Starmer’s flack, who have spent the better part of two years slogging it out to make him look less boring. Turns out all they needed to do was to put him up against Liz Truss.

There were a few solid one-liners from the new prime minister, but it was a world away from the cloud of blonde hair bumbling out lines like “Captain Crashroonie-snoozefest”.

Truss was firm. She wasn’t going to use another windfall tax to raise the money to pay for an energy price cap freeze. She was going to push ahead with her plans on corporation tax. And she certainly wasn’t impressed with Labour’s lack of female leaders.

Truss’ first PMQs was fine. She didn’t make a fool of herself, she didn’t spend the entire time going on and on (and on) about the vaccine rollout. Instead, she simply said what she was going to do. When you speak plainly, its hard for the opposition to come back and accuse you of deflection. As she lays out more of her plans, that will become harder if they fail to stand up in real life.

But maybe, just maybe, after all the drama of Boris Johnson, a boring Prime Minister’s questions is what we need.