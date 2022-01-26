Commons snapshot: Boris goes big on Ukraine to shake off birthday blues

Boris Johnson has promised support for Ukraine in case of Russian aggression. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While Boris Johnson struggled to regain control of his party in the midst of allegations of birthday parties in No10, he was for a moment, at least, able to divert attention away from it while presenting the UK as a strong force in the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

“If President Putin were to choose the path of bloodshed and destruction, he must realise that it would be both tragic and futile, and nor should we allow him to believe that he could easily take some smaller portion of Ukraine, to salami slice, because the resistance will be ferocious”, he bellowed to the House of Commons.

The UK has already deployed anti-armour missiles and stands ready to add personnel to the British Army sections leading the NATO Battlegroup in Estonia. While Johnson warned that if Moscow goes to war, “many Russian mothers’ sons will not be coming home”, he was also adamant that the economic sanctions would be just as vicious.

Given President Putin’s ruthlessness, we are still left holding our breath.