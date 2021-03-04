Coming 2 America: Eddie Murphy sequel is past its best

COVID may have scuppered many studios’ plans, but Paramount Pictures made the best of unforeseen circumstances, selling many titles to streaming services including comedy sequel Coming 2 America. The follow up to the 1988 Eddie Murphy hit was purchased by Amazon for a reported $125m, believed to be a record for streaming rights. A sequel has been talked about for a long time by fans of Murphy’s 80s peak, but can it live up to the hype?

Over three decades on from his visit to Queens, Prince Akeem Joffer (Murphy) celebrates the anniversary of his marriage, and overseeing thirty years of prosperity in the kingdom of Zamunda. Having recently become king, Akeem discovers he has an illegitimate son in New York, named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). As only male heirs can take the throne of Zamunda, Akeem finds Lavelle and brings him home, to take his rightful place as his successor. However, Lavelle’s American ways and brash relatives clash with the prim and proper royal household.

The Fish Out Of Water comedy was a lucrative genre for Hollywood in the 80s, with Murphy’s idealistic African Prince just one of many heroes thrust into American culture. Films like Crocodile Dundee, Twins, Big, and Star Trek: The Voyage Home featured people from other countries or eras staring wide eyed at 1980s America. It was a reflection of a country at its most bullish, marvelling at its own economic power and cultural influence during the Reagan Administration. The grubby streets of New York seemed to be a character in itself, with every corner a new adventure.

The problem is, that was over thirty years ago. American culture isn’t quite as exotic at a time when a Starbucks and burger joint are on every street corner. The US itself is also not as idiosyncratic or charming, with a tumultuous couple of decades seeing America’s status decline.

Much of the action takes place in Zamunda, with Lavelle and his mother (Leslie Jones) the fish out of water. Given that Zamunda is not a real place, much of that satire is lost, and the film never quite figures out what it wants to be.

The humour is a lot softer than its predecessor which is necessary as what was edgy in ’88 would not be suitable in ’21. A scene at the first film’s barber shop addresses this, with the elderly men (Murphy and co-star Arsenio Hall) commenting on gentrification, gender equality, and racism. So, director Craig Brewer (Dolemite Is My Name) has the unenviable task of producing something that feels familiar, while also keeping it relevant for modern audiences. No line sums up that conflict more than when Murphy declares “I am the MF-ing King”, verbally censoring himself.

The film feels crowded for much of the time, with the movie contradicting itself at most turns. We are of course here to see Murphy riff again, but it’s not really his film as the plot focuses on Lavelle. Fowler is likeable as the progressive new leader, but Murphy’s presence an unfair comparison that we can’t help making. He’s good, but most will be here for his co-star.

Equally, a sub-plot surrounding his eldest daughter Meeka’s (KiKi Lane) frustration at not being able to take the throne is laudable, but she never gets the screen time to develop with so many faces trying to make us laugh. Trying to be all things to all people makes everything feel in a state of flux.

While the structure is all over the place, there’s some fun to be had if you’re just looking to have a laugh with some familiar faces. Jones is on great form as Lavelle’s hard-partying mother, while Wesley Snipes looks to be having the time of his life as a rival leader with his eye on Akeem’s throne. As for Murphy, it’s been many years since we’ve seen him at the height of his powers comedically, but while he doesn’t do an awful lot there are flashes of the old star that come through, particularly when he puts on the latex make up to play the Queens characters.

With call-backs galore, Coming 2 America is fine in the same way that most delayed comedy sequels are fine. It’s nice to reconnect with Murphy and the gang, but it’s unlikely you will remember much of it. At one point, Lavelle’s love interest Mirembe (Nomzamo Mbatha) derides sequels that no-one asked for – “if something is good, why ruin it?” As the blooper filled credits roll, those hoping for another classic might be asking themselves the same thing.



Coming 2 America is available on Amazon Prime Video from Friday 5th March.