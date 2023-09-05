The World’s Biggest Festival of AI and Transformational Tech

September 12-14th at The O2, LONDON

The CogX Festival started in 2017 to focus attention on the rising impact of AI on Industry, Government and Society, a subject which has never been higher on the global agenda. Over 6 years, CogX has now evolved to be a Festival of Inspiration, Impact and Transformational Change, with its mission to address the question: “How do we get the next 10 years right?”.

SPECIAL OFFER – USE CODE ‘50CITYAM23’ for 50% OFF TODAY.

BOOK YOUR TICKET NOW: https://www.cogxfestival.com/tickets

With our expansion to The O2, this year will be our biggest and most impactful Festival to date. The new venue allows us to both maximise impact through inclusivity and scale whilst simultaneously delivering an unrivalled programme for executives. We expect an audience consisting of entrepreneurs and CEOs, students from over 100 universities, and academics, activists, artists, and policy makers who make up our community. This year we have amazing speakers including: Steven Bartlett (Diary Of A CEO), Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah (of Jordan), Jimmy Wales (Wikipedia), Lila Tretikov (Microsoft), Reid Hoffman (LinkedIn, Greylock) and 500 more. You can review the agenda here.

What are the CogX 3 Summits?

CogX DeepTech Summit – Hear from the world’s leading tech visionaries, scientists, and engineers who will present their cutting edge research and discuss the latest technical developments in AI, energy, life sciences and quantum.

CogX Industry Transformation Summit – Learn how new technologies such as AI are disrupting entire industries, from financial services and cinema to music and health – and learn how to harness the opportunities they present.

CogX Global Leadership Summit – Hear from the world’s top thinkers in 6 themed half-day blocks: Global Outlook; Climate and the Future of Energy; True Tech Transformation; Future of Industries; Health and Longevity; and the Creative Industries. Global leaders from business, government and academia will explore the challenges and opportunities ahead to help get the next 10 years right.

The Ultimate Executive Networking Experience

The Platinum ticket will give you access to the most productive day in your calendar. It’s the most inclusive way for Senior Execs to experience the Festival, combining both the full Festival experience and the opportunity to run your own conversations how and when you want.

SPECIAL OFFER – USE CODE ‘50CITYAM23’ for 50% OFF TODAY.

As well as providing the fastest access to all the stages for main speaker events, you’ll have free movement between the Leaders Lounges, the Executive Suites, and the CogX Expo.

• Gain Competitive Insight – From leading experts across geopolitics, AI and industry transformation.

• Executive Networking- Connect with peers and customers in 40 themed Executive Suites and Lounges.

• VIP Curation – Personalised experiences with concierge desk and priority access to all stages.

COGX AWARDS 2023 • 12TH SEPTEMBER, LONDON

For our 7th annual CogX Awards, we once again come together to explore and celebrate those innovators, visionaries, and change-makers who are helping us get the next ten years right.

Over the last 6 years, our awards have championed some of the finest practitioners of innovation across the world. Once again, we come together to explore and celebrate those innovators, visionaries, and change-makers who are helping us get the next ten years right.