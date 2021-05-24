Coast Capital renews campaign against First Group EQT sale

Private equity firm Coast Capital has today doubled down on its campaign against the sale of First Group’s two American businesses.

The firm says that the $4.6bn (£3.3bn) deal for First Student and First Transit significantly undervalues the businesses.

The renewed rebellion comes ahead of Thursday’s crunch general meeting, when investors will vote on the deal.

Coast Capital has long been in favour of spinning off the US assets, but has led the opposition to the existing deal, which will see the businesses taken over by EQT Infrastructure.

In a statement released today, Coast Capital said: “A sale of these best-in class public transport operations through a rushed and unexhaustive process in the middle of the largest pandemic in 100 years, at a significantly lower valuation than any comparable transaction, and for less than what FirstGroup acquired First Student & First Transit for 14 years ago, is unacceptable.

“A vote in favor of this destructive transaction is a clear breach of shareholders’ fiduciary responsibility.”

Coast Capital, which owns nearly 14 per cent of First Group and is the firm’s largest shareholder, has been joined in its opposition by Schroder’s.

Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has also thrown its weight behind the revolt. In a statement, it said: “We tend to agree with Coast when it says any sale or carve out of these U.S. businesses would be better done after a return to normalcy in the U.S., in order to maximize value.”

“In conclusion, unless the deal terms are materially improved upon, along with proposed use of proceeds, Coast Capital urges its fellow investors to vote against this destructive proposal”, it added.

“Many more attractive proposals are available to shareholders which we believe will be presented for shareholders to consider – but only if we vote against this inadequate EQT bid.”

City A.M. has contacted First Group for comment.

Shares in the firm rose 1.6 per cent today.