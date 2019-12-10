Where Co-op will open 30 new stores before Christmas

Co-op is aiming to open 30 new stores in the run-up to Christmas, as it invests £25m in sites at transport hubs, residential blocks and key city locations.



The new stores are expected to create up to 500 jobs, bringing some festive cheer to the UK retail industry following a challenging year for the high street.

The grocer said the stores will include a free ATM, coffee dispenser and bakery alongside the standard food aisles, with car parking and Amazon lockers available at selected locations.



All of the new stores, which began opening in November and will continue throughout December, will run on 100 per cent renewable energy.



Stuart Hookins, Co-op’s Director of Portfolio and Development, said: “Ease, speed and convenience continue to rise in importance for today’s time-pressed shopper – and, our focus is all about selecting the right location to deliver what our members and customers want, need and care about, conveniently.



“Connecting communities and bringing people together is at the very core of the Co-op, and every time an own-branded product is bought by our members, local community groups receive funding.



“We continue to look for new sites which support our ambition to operate at the heart of local life and enable us to give back, and create social value in our communities.”

Where are the new Co-op stores opening?

The 30 new Co-op stores are opening across the UK; check out our table below for each location.

City/Town Road Barrachnie Baillieston Road Biggin Hill Rosehill Road Bognor Regis Chichester Road Bristol Coronation Road Broughton Garstang Road Burgess Hill Kings Weald Cambridge Cherry Hinton Road Carmarthen Jobs Well Road Chichester East Street Sheffield Derbyshire Lane Edinburgh Milton Road West Forest Hill Stanstead Road Forres Grantown Road Galston Henrietta Street Gravesend East Milton Road Greenwich Peninsula Chandlers Avenue Hoylake Market Street Ilford Longwood Gardens Milborne Port New Waltham Station Road Newbury Monument Close Northwood Hills Joel Street Pontesbury (Shropshire) Hall Bank Purton Station Road Rochester Riverside Salford Quays Stirling Causewayhead Road Stornoway Cromwell Street Wemyss Bay Shore Road Willesden Green (NW2)

