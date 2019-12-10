City Talk
‘Supermarket giants doomed’ - no, just history repeating
Tuesday 10 December 2019 1:11 pm

Where Co-op will open 30 new stores before Christmas


Co-op is aiming to open 30 new stores in the run-up to Christmas, as it invests £25m in sites at transport hubs, residential blocks and key city locations. 

The new stores are expected to create up to 500 jobs, bringing some festive cheer to the UK retail industry following a challenging year for the high street. 

The grocer said the stores will include a free ATM, coffee dispenser and bakery alongside the standard food aisles, with car parking and Amazon lockers available at selected locations.  


All of the new stores, which began opening in November and will continue throughout December, will run on 100 per cent renewable energy.

Stuart Hookins, Co-op’s Director of Portfolio and Development, said: “Ease, speed and convenience continue to rise in importance for today’s time-pressed shopper – and, our focus is all about selecting the right location to deliver what our members and customers want, need and care about, conveniently.

“Connecting communities and bringing people together is at the very core of the Co-op, and every time an own-branded product is bought by our members, local community groups receive funding.

“We continue to look for new sites which support our ambition to operate at the heart of local life and enable us to give back, and create social value in our communities.”

Where are the new Co-op stores opening?

The 30 new Co-op stores are opening across the UK; check out our table below for each location.

City/TownRoad
Barrachnie Baillieston Road
Biggin Hill Rosehill Road
Bognor Regis Chichester Road
Bristol Coronation Road
Broughton Garstang Road
Burgess Hill Kings Weald
Cambridge Cherry Hinton Road
Carmarthen Jobs Well Road
Chichester East Street
Sheffield Derbyshire Lane
Edinburgh Milton Road West
Forest Hill Stanstead Road
Forres Grantown Road
Galston Henrietta Street
Gravesend East Milton Road
Greenwich Peninsula Chandlers Avenue
Hoylake Market Street
Ilford Longwood Gardens
Milborne Port
New WalthamStation Road
NewburyMonument Close
Northwood HillsJoel Street
Pontesbury (Shropshire)Hall Bank
PurtonStation Road
RochesterRiverside
Salford Quays
StirlingCausewayhead Road
StornowayCromwell Street
Wemyss BayShore Road
Willesden Green (NW2)

Main image credit: Co-op

