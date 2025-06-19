Co-op boss urges Miliband to support small firms

Ed Miliband has been urged to help SMEs reach their net zero aspirations

The boss of the Co-op has urged Ed Miliband to rectify the host of “far-reaching challenges” impeding small businesses’ net zero efforts, warning that a paucity of cheap finance and planning red tape were getting in the way of firms’ ambitions.

In a letter seen by City AM Shirine Khoury-Haq said Britain was at a “crucial juncture” on its path to net zero, and that its small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) needed urgent support if they were to help meet the country’s ambitious net-zero goals.

“I continue to believe that energy consuming businesses – both small and large – could and should be encouraged and equipped to play in this urgent transition,” she wrote.

“[But there are] far-reaching challenges that SMEs through to large businesses face when trying to decarbonise their electricity supply.”

Khoury-Haq, who took the reins at the Co-op in 2022, having previously been chief operating officer of Insurance market Lloyd’s, called on Miliband to offer English firms free energy auditing and low-cost loans, in a move that would bring them in line with their Scottish counterparts.

She also urged the former Labour leader to announce a consultation on whether to force commercial landlords to offer minimum energy efficiency standards when tenants sign a new lease.

Energy support scheme

The government is already considering plans for a similar scheme in the domestic private rented market, which has earned it praise from environmental campaigners but sparked warnings from landlords that it will drive up rents.

It also recently announced a scheme similar to Khoury-Haq’s demands specifically for hospitality businesses, which gave over 600 hotels, pubs and restaurants free energy and carbon reduction assessments in a bid to “boost growth [and] support productivity”.

Commenting at the time, industry minister Sarah Jones said: “By providing business owners with expert advice to cut bills and reduce emissions, this will help them keep more money in their pockets to grow their business, employ local people and continue to serve your pint of lager or fish and chips.”