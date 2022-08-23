Co-op appoints Shirine Khoury-Haq as first female chief in 159 years

The Co-op has appointed its former chief financial officer and interim boss Shirine Khoury-Haq as group CEO.  

The group’s former boss Steve Murrells, stepped down in May following the company’s annual general meeting.

Co-op CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq said: “I am proud and honoured to lead this wonderful and unique organisation. The Co-op is the original business with purpose and I am looking forward to delivering even more on this promise, working to co-operate for a fairer world.”

Khoury-Haq’s CV also includes a stint heading Co-op’s insurance policy division, Life Services division.

