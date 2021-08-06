CNN fires three employees for going to the office without being vaccinated

Three employees at US news outlet CNN have been fired for coming into their office without having had a Covid-19 vaccine.

According to a company memo from President Jeff Zucker, the firm has a zero-tolerance policy for such incidents.

Staff either wishing to come into the office or to work in the field with other employees must be vaccinated, he reaffirmed.

“Everyone from news, sports and studios who comes in now and going forward must be vaccinated. We have been clear about this for months, so there should be no confusion”, it read.

The incident is one of the first cases in which a US firm has fired staff for not being inoculated. Unlike in the UK, in the US it is legal for firms to require workers to be vaccinated.

A number of firms, such as Delta and United Airlines, are requiring new staff to show proof of vaccination, while Goldman Sachs has asked staff to disclose their vaccination status.

CNN could make it compulsory to prove vaccine status in order to enter the office in the future. Previously, staff were allowed to enter on trust.

