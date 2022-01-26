CMC Markets ‘close to record highs’ as confidence builds in client money

CMC Markets meets full year guidance as client money trends, especially in Australia, drive “confidence” for the firm and keep assets “close to record highs”.

UK-based financial services company delivered sustained performance across both leveraged and non-leveraged operations while continuing to invest in the development of the UK non-leveraged platform.

Client money (“AuM”) and assets under administration (“AuA”) in leveraged and non-leveraged businesses remain close to record highs. Monthly active client numbers across both leveraged and non-leveraged businesses remained at similar levels to those in H1 2022.

In its third quarter trading update this morning, CMC said that it remains confident in the underlying performance of the business; it is progressing well with its strategic initiatives, including the ongoing development of the UK non-leveraged investment platform.

It is confident that it will also achieve its net operating income within the range of £250m to £280m for the full year, in line with expectations.

Lord Cruddas, chief exec, commented: “I am pleased with the ongoing trends we’re seeing in client money, and physical share assets in Australia. In addition, the team is on track to launch our new UK investment platform in the first half of the calendar year.”

“I remain confident in the outlook for CMC as we make progress with our strategic initiatives as set out in our recent half year results and I look forward to updating the market further on these at our full year results later this year.”

It will announce full year updates on April 8.