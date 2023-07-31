CMA aims for decision on £55bn Microsoft-Activision deal by 29 August

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 26: A general view outside the Microsoft Experience Centre in Oxford Circus on April 26, 2023 in London, England. Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of the video game developer Activision Blizzard was blocked by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, which said the deal would reduce innovation and consumer choice. Microsoft, which needs the approval of regulatory bodies in the UK, United States and European Union, said it would appeal the decision. (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)

The UK’s competition watchdog has opened up its inquiry into Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal for comments, as it aims for a final decision by Aug. 29 on a £55bn takeover it had previously blocked in April.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) also on Monday published Microsoft’s arguments explaining why the deal should be re-evaluated, as the U.S. software giant battles to win UK approval to buy “Call of Duty” maker Activision.

A court involved in the case had already published Microsoft’s argument that the binding commitments accepted by the European Union shortly after Britain had blocked the deal had now changed the situation.

Any persons wishing to comment on the new version of Microsoft’s takeover should do so by Aug. 4, the CMA said in its statement.

It is aiming to make a final decision on the deal by Aug. 29, the CMA said.

In its submission, Microsoft laid out commitments it has made that Activision games can be streamed for a decade after the merger, and highlighted agreements it has entered into with Sony, Boosteroid and Ubitus, which it believes should ease the CMA’s competition concerns.

Reuters – Sarah Young and Sam Tobin