Club L London founder shares huge pay day after record profit

Club L London is based in Manchester.

Club L London has issued a huge pay day after profit at the fashion retailer surged to a new record, it has been revealed.

Katie Randev, who leads the Manchester-headquartered business as chief executive, is in line to share a dividend of £3.7m for its latest financial year, new accounts filed with Companies House show.

That’s up significantly from the £65,000 dividend that was issued in the prior year.

While the business is run by Katie Randev, Anita Randev is listed on Companies House as the ultimate owner.

The pay out comes after Club L London’s pre-tax profit surged from £3m to £14m in the 12 months to 30 March, 2025.

Its turnover also jumped from £44.4m to £65.9m over the same period.

The accounts have been published after Club L London acquired fellow Manchester brand Lavish Alice in February.

Club L London ups profit margin

A statement signed off by the board said its latest financial year as a “period of growth for the brand”.

Club L London added: “This is despite a backdrop in poor consumer confidence caused by high and persistent inflation and a cost-of-living crisis.”

The business cited the same concerns during its prior financial year.

The company said its gross profit margin increased from 53 per cent to 57 per cent in the year due to international sales growing and an improvement in operational efficiencies.

It also said that its pre-tax profit margin had grown from 6.9 per cent to 21.2 per cent “due to the investment into the business in the past couple of years is now paying off as the business growth is outweighing overhead costs and the business becomes more efficient”.

Club L London added: “The group has been able to sustain the growth with the same headcount as previous years due to internal efficiencies [and] continuous improvement of data and analytics.”