Cloud-based phone system Aircall raises $65m amid home working boom

Cloud-based phone system Aircall has raised $65m in Series 3 funding led by DTCP, as demand for the firm’s technology has surged during the remote-working boom sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

The round was led by DTCP with participation from new investors Swisscom and Adam Street, as well as existing investors Balderton Capital, Draper Esprit, Efounders and Nextworld.

The latest round brings the company’s total funding to more than $100m, and the company will use the latest funding to broaden its global expansion.

Aircall, which counts Natwest, Spareroom and Mindful Chef among its customers, plans to hire 100 new employees by the end of the year, in new and current markets including the UK.

It is aiming to double its European customer base over the next 12 months.

Aircall co-founder and chief operating officer Jonathan Anguelov said: “More than ever, Aircall is proving how important voice is within the business ecosystem: in employee-client relationships, when approaching prospects, and when interacting with other team members.

“Our flexible and open platform has redefined the client experience. Aircall has a foothold in a worldwide market that represents over €50bn in expenses annually.

“This new funding round hits right when the market is the most favorable for us.

“The accelerating digital transition of companies around the world, the rapid increase in cloud usage and the new working methods that these imply are very promising for our development.”

Thomas Preuss, partner at DTCP said: “We’ve yet to see another company like Aircall that’s bringing such ease of use, flexibility, and seamless integration into the traditionally complex world of telephony.”