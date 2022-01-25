Clock is ticking: Govia Thameslink in rush to avoid nationalisation

By:

Govia Thameslink is reportedly in a rush to secure a contract with co-owner Go-Ahead.

Govia Thameslink, one of the UK’s biggest train operators, is reportedly rushing to secure a contract with co-owner Go-Ahead, in an effort to avoid nationalisation.

Nationalisation plans were proposed after Go-Ahead failed to file its financial results on Monday – the second time since the Southeastern rail scandal, when the group admitted serious errors and failures in the way it ran the operation.

Go-Ahead’s financial results will now be published by the end of February, a few weeks before the March deadline to secure the contracts.

While all stakeholders are reportedly confident a deal will be reached, other options – including extending the emergency funding deal set out during the pandemic to keep trains running and nationalisation – were considered.

“We are in discussions with the Department for Transport about a new contract to run Govia Thameslink,” a spokesperson told the Telegraph.

According to a Telegraph source, it’s fairly common for rail negotiations to “go down the wire.”

In early January, Go-Ahead’s shares were suspended, after the rail operator failed to publish its earnings for the year to 3 July 2021, missing the six-month deadline to file annual results and there suspending trading, City A.M. reported.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.