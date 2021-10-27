Climate activists hold night protest against Science Museum's fossil fuel partnership

Student climate activists hold a protest inside London’s Science Museum over its sponsorship deals with fossil fuel companies.

The UK Student Climate Network (UKSCN) protest is against the museum’s announcement that a new gallery would be supported by a subsidiary of the Adani Group, the multinational business involved in coal extraction and coal-fired power stations.

The gallery, due to open in 2023, will be called the Energy Revolution: The Adani Green Energy Gallery.

The Science Museum has also faced criticism for partnering with Shell to fund an exhibition on carbon capture and storage.

Professor of Climate Science Chris Rapley CBE resigned earlier this month from the Science Museum’s Advisory Board over the issue of fossil fuel sponsorship and the museum’s willingness to accept money from major oil and gas companies.

The Metropolitan Police said it was in attendance at the protest, but no arrests have been made.