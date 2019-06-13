Cityfibre chooses cable manufacturer Prysmian for full-fibre rollout

The Milan-headquartered company, which is the world’s largest cable manufacturer by revenue, will supply optical cable for both underground and aerial application in an initial two-year deal, Cityfibre said.
The multi-million-pound deal comes as Cityfibre looks to plough ahead with its £2.5bn rollout of the superfast broadband network across the UK.
“We are delighted to have secured Prysmian, a fibre manufacturer with such a strong reputation, as a strategic supplier for our rollout.”
Cityfibre last year secured a £1.12bn debt package from seven financial institutions to help fund the first part of its broadband rollout.
The London-based firm has already named 12 cities where it is extending its existing networks, with plans to reach 5m homes in more than 50 UK cities by 2025.