Cityfibre chooses cable manufacturer Prysmian for full-fibre rollout

British broadband operator Cityfibre has tapped telecoms cable giant Prysmian to supply equipment for its full-fibre network.The Milan-headquartered company, which is the world’s largest cable manufacturer by revenue, will supply optical cable for both underground and aerial application in an initial two-year deal, Cityfibre said.The multi-million-pound deal comes as Cityfibre looks to plough ahead with its £2.5bn rollout of the superfast broadband network across the UK.“We are focused on establishing a supply chain that can deliver the high-quality materials we need at scale now and for the future of our rollout,”said James Thomas, director of supply chain at Cityfibre.“We are delighted to have secured Prysmian, a fibre manufacturer with such a strong reputation, as a strategic supplier for our rollout.”Cityfibre last year secured a £1.12bn debt package from seven financial institutions to help fund the first part of its broadband rollout.The London-based firm has already named 12 cities where it is extending its existing networks, with plans to reach 5m homes in more than 50 UK cities by 2025.Cityfibre is one of a string of challenger broadband firms, including Hyperoptic and Gigaclear, looking to take on the big four UK internet providers with their full-fibre offerings.