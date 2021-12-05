City watchdog enlists top Square Mile PR firm

FTI Consulting have been paid more than £460,000 to provide communications support for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) at a time when the regulator is dealing with staff concerns over pay reforms

FTI Consulting have been paid more than £460,000 to provide communications support for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) at a time when the regulator is dealing with staff concerns over pay reforms.

The news was first reported by The Sunday Telegraph.

The FCA reportedly approached FTI Consulting after it did not receive any bids for the consultancy role.

A spokesman for the FCA told The Sunday Telegraph: “FTI are providing communications support as part of our ambitious transformation programme to becoming a more proactive, data-led regulator. The board was not involved in their appointment.”

Workers at the FCA have been pushing to unionise in recent months due to concerns over pay grade changes. Employees launched a formal petition for union recognition in October.