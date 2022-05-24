City of London’s annual Beerfest returns in aid of five good causes

Beerfest band

The City’s annual Beerfest returns to historic Guildhall yard, with visitors able to sample 30 different ales in support of five good causes .

British beer-makers will be on show at the 7 July event alongside low alcohol and vegan products, as-well-as having food and live music on offer.

The eighth event held by the City of London Corporation will give all profits to support five charities in the Square Mile; Samaritans, Place2Be, OnSide Youth Zones, National Numeracy and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Londoners to sip a beer and tuck into some fabulous food in the historic setting of Guildhall Yard in the heart of the City”, said Chair of the Corporation’s Culture, Heritage and Libraries Committee, Wendy Hyde.

“We want the Square Mile to be a vibrant destination of choice for everyone. And as we recover from the pandemic, events like this are revitalising our streets and reinvigorating our businesses.”

Beerfest crowd (credit Patrick Staub)