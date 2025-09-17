City of London unveils £600m Justice Hub at Salisbury Square

Photo by DBOX for Eric Parry Architects – Salisbury Square development

The City of London Corporation is topping out the new flagship building, dubbed London’s new ‘Justice Quarter’, which features 18 courtrooms at Salisbury Square.

The City’s £600m investment, which will serve as the new headquarters for the City of London Police, aims to enhance capacity in the criminal justice system, resulting in faster outcomes for victims.

The development, which was previously known as the Fleet Street Estate project, will have a dedicated focus on combating fraud and economic crime across the UK.

The development, which was greenlit in 2021, was delivered alongside architecture by Eric Parry Architect and construction led by Mace Construct.

The courts building will house 18 courtrooms dedicated to economic and cyber crime cases, consolidating the Square Mile’s existing civil and magistrates’ courts into a single, purpose-built facility.

The City of London Police has a long-established public-private partnerships model, which is said to have saved the financial industry £55.5m of losses last year.

City policy chairman Chris Hayward said: “The Salisbury Square Development represents a once-in-a-generation investment in our justice system, ensuring we have the modern facilities, cutting-edge technology, and specialist expertise needed to respond.”

Commenting on the new development, Minister for Courts and Legal Services, Sarah Sackman KC MP, said: “This world-class building is at the forefront of a new generation of state-of-the-art courts. We are taking advantage of new technology to deliver swifter justice for victims.”

“Courts like these, in the heart of our capital, showcase our commitment to justice and why London is a global leader in legal services, driving economic growth,” she added.

While on the building, Rob Lemming, managing director at Mace, added, “Designed with a 125-year lifespan, this facility will not only support justice and resilience in the City, but stand as a civic landmark for generations to come.”

The new development will also provide the City with a new public square with enhanced green and open spaces, walking routes, and views to the spire of St Bride’s Church.

Earlier this week, the chair of the City of London Police Authority Board spoke at a dinner, warning that fraud is “damaging the foundations of our nation” and the UK must treat it with the same urgency as street crime.

Tijs Broeke told senior police, business, and political leaders that “security and prosperity are inseparable”.