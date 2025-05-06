City of London elects new planning and transport committee chair

The City of London Corporation has appointed Tom Sleigh as chair of the Planning and Transportation Committee, succeeding Shravan Joshi MBE.

Joshi has taken on the role of the Committee’s deputy chair uncontested, replacing Graham Packham.

Sleigh, who has represented the ward of Bishopsgate since 2013, said it was a “privilege to be elected… at such a pivotal moment for the City”.

“Our emerging City Plan 2040 sets a clear, ambitious framework – and I’m determined to deliver it with clarity, confidence and collaboration,” he added.

The City Plan includes a goal to build an extra 1.2m sqm of new office space over the coming years.

The City Cluster to the east, which contains buildings around Leadenhall Street, St Mary Axe, and Bishopsgate, will accommodate much of this growth. The City Corporation has also encouraged the retrofitting of existing stock.

“I want the most beautiful and future-ready buildings in the country to rise in the City – architecture that lifts our spirits as much as our skyline.

“These must be designs that help shrink our carbon footprint, honour our heritage, and make the City irresistible to young people: a place to work, thrive and belong, drawn by its culture, sustainability and care for wellbeing,” Sleigh added.

Sleigh is also chair of Goldsmiths, University of London, and chair of the South Bank Employers Group.

His professional background includes senior roles at The Bank of London and Amazon UK.

Shravan Joshi MBE, who has been chair since 2022 and will the new deputy chair, said: “I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together in my time as Chairman.

“In addition to the new office floorspace, we are seeing the diversification of the City, through new and cultural and educational attractions, food and beverage outlets, pocket parks and new sustainability and climate resilience infrastructure.”







