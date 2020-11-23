City of London calls for return to office plan

The City of London Corporation has called for the government to set out a back-to-work plan to allow staff to get back to their offices as soon as possible.

Responding to today’s new guidelines for the winter period, the Square Mile’s governing body said it was vital that businesses were given a “clear plan” in order to get the economy going again.

“Today’s announcement of a COVID-19 Winter Plan is welcome and it is good to have clarity on the arrangements for the festive period and into the new year”, said policy chair Catherine McGuinness.

“However, what we also urgently need from the government is a clear plan to allow office workers to return to Covid-secure workplaces in order to get as much of the economy operating as possible.

“This is vital to protect livelihoods. We also need a thriving economy to help pay for the vast amount of support being provided at this time.”

Under the rules announced today, people will still be asked to work from home where it is possible to do so.

With the new restrictions set to stay in place until March, many employees will have gone a whole year without setting foot in their workplace.

However, the recent announcements that a number of vaccines have proved effective against the disease have boosted hopes that a return to normality might come sooner than expected.

Recent research from consultancy Arup found that the effective rollout of a vaccine could inject £41bn into London’s economy and save tens of thousands of jobs.

McGuinness added: “With reports of a coming vaccine it seems there is finally light at the end of the tunnel, but in the meantime Londoners should continue to act responsibly by complying with the new rules in order to reduce transmission, save lives and protect the NHS.”