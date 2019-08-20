City of London brings out new rules to tackle wind-inducing skyscrapers

The Square Mile may be famed for its financial clout and history, but in recent years it has also been known for other elements: extreme wind.

The City of London Corporation has become so concerned about pedestrians and cyclists being toppled over in the street by the skyscrapers that adorn its skyline that it is cracking down on any potential new-builds that may cause exceptionally windy conditions at street level.

Under new guidelines, launched today, developers will be asked to test the wind impact of their new designs at the earliest possible stage, to avoid the need to retrofit wind mitigation measures, as well as carry out assessments of wind directions in wind tunnel testing.

What was considered acceptable “business walking conditions” has now also been reclassified as “uncomfortable”, in the hope that developers will be more considerate to City workers and cyclists.

“Wind can, in extreme cases, destabilise or push cyclists into the path of vehicles,” the Corporation said. “By testing roadways as well as pavements through wind tunnel studies or computer simulations, it is expected that the more robust assessment will lead to a safer and more comfortable urban environment for all.”

Workers near Fenchurch Street, the home of the Walkie Talkie, told City A.M. that the iconic skyscraper was one of the main culprits of the windy conditions in the City.

David Barry, an insurance broker at Lloyd’s, said he would support the Corporation’s new measures, but added: “It’s a bit late now.”

“It is incredibly windy around here, especially outside the Walkie Talkie and Cheesegrater,” he said. “There’s almost a microclimate down there. Although, in the summer, it is quite nice to have a breeze.”

Alex Halford, an insurance underwriter who works for Liberty, said: “I’d absolutely support these measures. The wind here is ridiculous – the trees outside the Walkie Talkie fell over and had to be replaced. But it’s probably worse for the ladies trying to keep hold of their skirts.”

Alastair Moss, chair of the planning and transportation committee, said: “With the number of tall buildings in the Square Mile growing, it is important that the knock-on effects of new developments on wind at street-level are properly considered. These guidelines mark another significant step that the Corporation is taking to put cyclists and pedestrians at the heart of planning in the Square Mile.”