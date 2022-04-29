City of London backs plans to ‘design out suicide’ from skyscrapers

Plans to “design out suicide” from the Square Mile’s skyscrapers have been approved by the City of London.

The Corporation’s planning committee backed advice in a paper about preventing deaths in high rise buildings, using methods which designers should take on.

According to EGI, developers will have to take suicide prevention measures into “material consideration in the determination of planning applications”.

The Commission’s chair Shravan Joshi called the paper a “critical piece of work, with measures proposed including restricting access, barriers, safety net and improving the “capacity for human intervention”.

This includes better use of CCTV and patrols to prevent anyone from taking their own life.

Guidance also urges planners and developers to signpost help to support those under extreme stress.