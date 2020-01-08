The transformation of Smithfield Market has taken another step forward, with contracts awarded to design the new public space.

The City of London Corporation is planning on combining the historic meat market with the New Spitafields vegetable market and the Billingsgate fish market in one site at Dagenham Dock.

Clerkenwell company Studio Egret West were today appointed by the corporation to be lead architects on redeveloping the Smithfield site.

Hawkins\Brown have been awarded the contract to develop the “pedestrian experience” around the market.

Initial designs for the market by Studio Egret West show that it would house a number of shops, offices, a conference space and the Museum of London. (Image credit: Studio Egret West)

David West, founding Director of Studio Egret West, said: “We are excited to explore the evolution of Smithfield Market, working closely with the City of London Corporation, key stakeholders and the wider community.

“Thanks to connectivities that did not exist previously, Smithfield is set to attract a new influx of people and, should the meat market move, Smithfield Market could be transformed in a highly flexible and imaginative way, creating a place for meeting and making, growing and exchanging, exposition and entertainment.

“Similar to the Great Exhibition of 1851, imagine the spectrum of innovations celebrated in the newly opened-up market halls of Smithfield.”

City of London Corporation policy chair Catherine McGuinness said the appointment of contracts was a “significant step forward” in developing a Culture Mile in the City.