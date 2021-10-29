City Moves: Who's switching jobs in the Square Mile today?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

GCA Altium

Global investment bank GCA Altium has bolstered its London team with the appointment of a consumer mergers and acquisitions (M&A) expert as its new director.

Joining the helm, Tom Barnard is set to work directly with managing director and office head Sam Fuller and the wider team on some of the UK M&A deals.

“I am looking forward to working alongside the Sam, Christopher Jones and the rest of the London team in expanding our offering not just in the UK but also using our international connections to support consumer-facing companies across a range of sectors and geographies,” the incoming lead said.

Barnard has spent the majority of his career at accountancy heavyweight BDO, and also completed an 18-month secondment at the LDC London Investment Team.

Fuller said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Tom to the London team. His extensive experience and knowledge of the UK leisure and consumer sector will be invaluable to the future of the company.”

Kreston Global

Advisory and accountancy firm Kreston Global has posted a new chair to its global indirect tax group.

Bringing more than 30 years experience to the position, Rupert Moyle moves from Big Four firm PwC where he worked for six years.

Moyle is set to work closely with Kreston’s global tax and audit groups to increase collaboration.

“It is a privilege to take on this role having been a member of the group for over six years and having seen it and the importance of indirect taxes grow so much,” Moyle said.

Chief executive Liza Robbins said: “Rupert is an experienced VAT expert with a commitment to thinking globally about how to prepare for the challenges of trading in specific jurisdictions, as well as to ensuring that we continually add value to the services which are offered to our clients.”

LendInvest

Property finance asset manager LendInvest has hired two senior leads to its London-based funds team.

Joining as its new head of capital raising with some 18 years experience, Omega Poole moves from law firm Mishcon de Reya where she worked in the debt advisory team.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have joined the funds team to help continue the development of our successful funds business,” Poole said.

While Robert Pritchard joins as the firm’s new head of fund management, and has previously held senior positions across CBRE and Barclays.

“The strength of brand and entrepreneurial spirit at LendInvest positions us well to further expand our fund management business and become one of the leading specialist managers in the UK,” Pritchard added.