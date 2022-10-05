City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Morgan Lewis

US law firm Morgan Lewis has built out its London office with a former Big Four accounting veteran.

Bringing experience from across the US government at Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, where he was most recently lead tax counsel, Todd Smith will focus on US and international tax matters for sovereign and institutional investors and businesses.

“Todd brings experience with highly technical, cross-border transactions and complex tax planning that takes many years of practice to develop,” said chair Jami McKeon.

“His presence in London provides our clients with on-the-ground US tax advice, while his insight into sovereign and similarly situated investors will serve these clients’ related tax needs.”

EY

EY has appointed two new London-based leaders for the UK & Ireland (UK&I) from within the firm.

Alan Hudson, who previously headed the firm’s turnaround and restructuring strategy team in the UK&I, steps into the newly created position of UK&I leader for EY-Parthenon.

Succeeding Hudson is Jo Robinson, who brings nearly three-decades worth of experience in her field, having joined EY aged 18, like Hudson.

“Alan and Jo bring a wealth of experience to their new roles,” UK&I restructuring and transactions lead, Steve Ivermee said.

Impax

Impax Asset Management has bolstered its London-based business development team with a fresh director.

Poached from BNY Mellon Investment Management, Viktoria von Kunow will be responsible for the firm’s business development across the Nordic region,

The incoming director previously spent a collective seven years at Hermes Investment Management and M&G Investments Limited under several positions.

“Viktoria is an extremely experienced business development professional with proven leadership credentials,” Paul Voûte, head of distribution in Europe and APAC regions, said.

“She has an abundance of local market knowledge and is perfectly placed to help Impax deliver on our plans to deepen our existing presence in the Nordics.”