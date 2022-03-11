City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

Laing O’Rourke

Construction company Laing O’Rourke has posted a former specialist adviser to the House of Commons Science & Technology Committee to its board.

Dr Hayaatun Sillem, CEO of the Royal Academy of Engineering, brings a wealth of experience to the position.

Having co-chaired Lewis Hamilton’s Commission on Black Representation in motorsport, Dr Sillem, an honorary professor at UCL, has been named as one of the ‘Inspiring 50 Women in Tech’.

“Hayaatun has the talent, knowledge and experience to add real value alongside our other board members,” CEO Ray O’Rourke said.

BDO

David Ellis joins BDO’s global employer services team, having spent the last 18 months running his own reward consultancy business.

Louise Cupples, who joins from Big Four firm Deloitte, is set to focus on advising medium-sized and larger professional service clients on international and UK tax matters.

While Hannah Pop joins as the audit practice, as part of the consumer markets team, and brings a wealth of experience working with larger FTSE listed firms.

“David, Louise and Hannah each bring years of experience and expertise to the firm and will be great additions to the BDO team,” managing partner Paul Eagland said.

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas Real Estate has bolstered its national markets office agency team with a new senior associate director, as it looks to expand its presence across Greater London and the South East.

Joining from property consultancy Vail Williams, Elliot McNish brings eight years of experience to the position.

The incoming director has worked for a string of heavyweight clients such as Legal & General, McKay Securities, CLS Holdings and Palace Capital.

“Elliot joins as we strengthen our presence within key office markets, as occupiers are doubling down in their efforts to secure well-located and often prime assets,” team lead Ed Smith said.

McNish’s appointment follows that of Mike Umfreville as head of data centres; James Carrington as head of City investment; Samantha Rowland as head of healthcare and Caroline McDade as head of planning.