City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

BTIG

BTIG has bolstered its equities division with a new managing director in its London office.

Pavi Sidhu, who has previously held roles across equities and global portfolio trading at HSBC, brings over two decades’ experience to the position.

The incoming director joins from Exane under the same role, leading portfolio trading, ETFs and index.

“His deep product knowledge, track record and client-first mindset will allow us to accelerate the build out of the EMEA portfolio and ETF trading platform,” BTIF chief operating officer Luke Hodges said.

Knight Frank

Knight Frank has appointed a new head of lettings in South Kensington.

Mark Batty, a partner already within the firm, joined the property consultancy in 2010 as a senior negotiator and takes over this role from Lucy Haynes who is on maternity leave.

Under the new role, Batty will be responsible for running the lettings department and managing the team of three negotiators.

“There is no doubt that Mark is a hugely valuable asset to Knight Frank,” head of prime central London lettings, David Mumby said. “I very much look forward to watching him build upon the formidable business that Lucy has achieved in our South Kensington lettings office.”

Howard Kennedy

London law firm Howard Kennedy has hired a partner into its real estate dispute resolution practice.

Edward Cooper, who specialises in commercial real estate disputes on major developments, has previously advised on large projects such as the “Tulip” development in the City, the development of Brentford Football Club’s new stadium and the redevelopment of the IBM Building on the Southbank.

Joining from Taylor Wessing where he was senior counsel, Cooper is set to support practice head Amanda McNeil.

“His extensive experience in advising on major developments complements our existing practice, and I am confident that Edward’s arrival will not only increase new business but provide extra experience and depth of expertise to assist our existing clients,” said McNeil.