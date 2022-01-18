City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile this week?

City A.M.'s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning.

Knight Frank

Real estate giant Knight Frank has posted a new partner to its London office leasing team, who will work closely with the capital’s landlords.

Mike Voller, who re-joins the firm after six years, will advise clients on property development, marketing and leasing, as demand for sustainable workspaces continues to fuel activity in the London office market.

The incoming partner joins from London property consultancy Spring4, where he specialised in advising corporate occupiers on lease acquisitions, purchases and lettings.

Co-head of London office leasing, Dan Gaunt said: “He will offer invaluable expertise to our diverse and growing range of landlord clients, as demand continues to grow for the best office space.

“He brings additional resource to our team to service exciting new landmark mandates that we have secured across London in the last 18 months.”

Invesco

Invesco has bolstered its London-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) team.

Tom Banks, who joins from HSBC Asset Management and previously worked at JP Morgan’s asset management division for six years, steps into the business development team.

Reporting to head of UK ETF coverage Kate Dwyer, Banks will be responsible for distributing the firm’s ETF range to the UK wealth market.

“We’re delighted to have someone of Tom’s calibre join our growing team and help meet the demand from the UK wealth sector for our suite of ETFs,” said Dwyer.

“We have seen strong growth across asset classes and product types and expect further demand as the underlying strengths of our low-cost ETFs and exchange-traded products have continued to attract greater numbers of investors.”

BloomBudd

Two London lawyers who exited Keystone Law to form their own specialist family practice BloomBudd have hired gone on a hiring spree.

The pair, Zoe Bloom and Hannah Budd, have taken on partner Victoria Toy who will focus on child arrangements.

While Justina de Brett and Kelly Giambrone join as associate solicitors, Jo Coleman enters the firm as a paralegal and Toni Sargeant joins as their practice manager.

“We are embracing the opportunity to be fresh, energetic and determined on behalf of our clients,” said Bloom, who left traditional practice after more than 11 years.