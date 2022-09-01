City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

QuadReal

QuadReal Property Group has appointed a Deutsche Asset Management lead as its vice president of research and strategy.

Farhaz Miah is set to oversee research across UK and European markets.

Reporting to executive vice president Rosemary Feenan, Miah will be responsible for analysis of investment transactions, sector trends and unfolding geographies of opportunity in Europe.

“Farhaz is another highly talented addition to our research team, which plays a vital role informing QuadReal’s global investment strategy,” said Feenan.

“His pan-European experience and forensic understanding of the cities and markets we operate in will be an invaluable support to our decision-making.”

PKF Littlejohn

Canary Wharf accountancy firm PKF Littlejohn has bolstered its capital markets practice with a former UHY Hack Young executive.

Joining as an audit partner, Dan Hutson brings nearly two decades of experience in auditing listed and private companies.

Hutson’s appointment is the firm’s third partner hire this year and brings the number of specialist capital markets partners in the team to nine.

“Dan has worked on a wide portfolio of clients from growing LLPs through to large international groups,” said managing partner Dominic Roberts. “We want to harness that valuable experience and broad skills-base to support the continued growth of the practice.”

Redwheel

Specialist investment firm Redwheel, formerly RWC Partners, has poached its new head of business development from abrdn.

Jane Nicholls, who was previously global head of ESG client strategy at abrdn, replaces Tord Stallvik, who stepped up to the role of CEO last year.

The incoming lead, who also brings experience from JP Morgan Asset Management, will oversee Redwheel’s global sales, marketing and client-facing operations and be responsible for accelerating the firm’s commercial development.

“Jane has a unique understanding of the asset management industry and a proven track record of building leading businesses,” said Stallvik.