City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

Jo Cowen Architects

Chelsea-based residential architecture practice Jo Cowen Architects, which works with Berkeley Homes, has appointed a strategic director.

Stepping into the newly created role is Laura Cassullo, who has overseen the 910-home scheme by Brentford Football Club Community Stadium – one of the UK’s first build-to-rent projects.

Cassullo was previously head of UK at Broadway Malyan for two years, where she led a team of 130 architects.

“Laura’s blend of residential and hospitality experience means she is well positioned to support us in our focus on the UK living sectors, as housing increasingly borrows from hotels and vice versa,” founder Jo Cowen said.

Yext

New York-listed Yext has built out its London office with a technology marketing veteran with a chief marketing officer.

Raianne Reiss previously worked at Amazon Web Services, where she was head of Americas marketing.

Reporting to president and chief operating officer Marc Ferrentino, Reiss brings more than 20 years’ experience.

“Raianne is a seasoned marketing leader,” said Ferrentino. “Raianne brings a passion not only for marketing, but also a strong track record of building high-performing teams and cultures that attract, develop, and retain top talent. We are excited to welcome her to the team.”

Flatfair

Rental tech firm Flatfair has bolstered its C-suite with a new co-CEO to oversee strategy and finance.

Ex-Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas lead Francois Tual was previously chief capital officer digital mortgage broker Habito.

Tual will join co-CEO of business operations Gary Wright and chief technical officer Bartosz Alksinin to grow the business.

Meanwhile, co-founder Franz Doerr will step down as a director.

“Francois joins us at a truly exciting time for the business,” said Wright. “It’s been a record year of results for new signings and revenue, and his financial expertise will prove instrumental in building on these successes.”