Cowen Digital appoints London’s Taylor Cable to head up Europe and Asia

Taylor Cable

Cowen Digital has appointed London-based Taylor Cable as managing director of the firm’s European and Asian activities.

Cable formerly held institutional positions at Blockchain.com including COO of BCAM (Blockchain.com Asset Management) and Head of Institutional Client Trading. Prior to Blockchain.com, he was COO and Executive Director at AiX and spent more than 16 years at Moore Capital Management in a variety of positions including Portfolio Manager and Senior Trader.

“As Cowen Digital continues to grow, we are thrilled to have an executive of Taylor Cable’s calibre to head up our expansion into Europe and Asia,” said Drew Forman, Head of Cowen Digital.

“Taylor is an important addition to our growing team as we expand our range of products and services globally.”

Taylor Cable commented: “Cowen Digital is a pioneer in delivering institutional grade access to the digital asset ecosystem and I am very excited to join the team at this pivotal time to grow our presence in Europe and Asia.

“With Cowen Digital’s best-in-class offering, we have an enormous opportunity to become the undisputed leader in digital assets for institutions globally”.

Cowen Digital allows institutional clients to secure, access and leverage cryptocurrencies in their portfolios. Investors can trade digital assets through a single partner, in the same way as they would approach any other asset class. Custody solutions are provided via a strategic partnership with Standard Custody and Trust Company LLC – a NYDFS regulated custodian.