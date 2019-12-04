City Moves for 4 December - Who's switching jobs at RBS, Tavistock and London & Capital?

Today’s City Moves includes RBS, Tavistock and London & Capital

BFS

Bibby Financial Services (BFS) has announced the appointment of Jim Davis as managing director for the firm’s construction finance arm. Jim has been with BFS since 2011, having joined from Yorkshire Bank to take on the role of head of sales for the West Midlands. Most recently Jim served as managing director for Export Finance. In his new role, Jim will be heading up a team of 50 in BFS’s construction finance team. He will be focusing on people development, training and cross function collaboration with the sales and operations teams. Jim is replacing Helen Wheeler, who has held the position since 2014. Sharon Wiltshire, commercial director at BFS, commented: “We’re delighted to appoint Jim as the managing director for construction finance… During his time with BFS, Jim has delivered fantastic results and I’m confident he will continue this journey by further enhancing the support we provide to subcontracting businesses in the UK.”

Tavistock

Financial communications firm Tavistock has announced Heather Armstrong as a director within its financial PR and investor relations team. Prior to joining Tavistock, Heather spent nine years advising clients on all aspects of financial PR including strategic capital markets communications, initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions activity and crisis management. She has particular expertise and experience with growing smaller and mid-cap companies. Heather joins from IFC Advisory where she helped build the business following its formation in 2014. At Tavistock, Heather will be working across the financial services, industrials and TMT clients. Jos Simson, chief executive of Tavistock, commented: “Heather has built a strong reputation advising companies on their capital markets and investor relations communications. I am pleased that she has agreed to join our fast-growing senior team.”

London & Capital

Wealth asset manager London & Capital has announced the appointment of Guy McGlashan as chief executive following the death in October of co-founder and managing director Daniel Freedman. Guy joined London & Capital in 2015 as partner and chief operating officer and has overseen the firm’s strategy, growth and operations in his four years in the role. He joined from Coutts, where he was chief operating officer of Coutts Private Office, and previously held a number of senior roles at Kleinwort Benson, including head of wealth management. Commenting on his new role, Guy said: “It is under sad circumstances that I am taking on this role, but I look forward to working with the management team to build on our proud history.”

Main image: Getty