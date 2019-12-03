City Moves for 3 December - Who's switching jobs at JP Morgan, New City Initiative and Ergomed?

Today’s City Moves includes JP Morgan, New City Initiative and Ergomed

JP Morgan

JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) has appointed Paul Kennedy as head of strategy and portfolio manager of the firm’s European real estate branch. Paul will lead the European real estate strategy team and contribute market views to JPMAM’s real estate investment process. He joins from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) after 11 years, where he was most recently head of private markets strategy and part of the portfolio-wide global asset allocation team. Prior to this, he was senior director and co-head of global research at Invesco Real Estate between 2001 and 2008. Earlier in his career, Paul was an analyst and later senior analyst focusing on European real estate markets at Henderson Global Investors between 1998 and 2001. Commenting on the move, Peter Reilly, head of European real estate at JPMAM, said: “Real estate investment success, particularly in Europe, requires an intimate understanding of micro-economies and fundamentals. Paul’s depth of knowledge, experience working across two continents and strategic insight will continue to give us an edge when it comes to identifying market trends and compelling risk-adjusted opportunities.”

New City Initiative

New City Initiative (NCI), the boutique asset management think tank, has announced the appointment of Nick Mottram as chairman. Nick is currently chairman and global and Asian equities fund manager at Dalton Strategic Partnership, having joined the firm in March 2010. He has over 30 years of investment experience, with other senior roles including founding partner at Origin Asset Management, head of equities at Investec Asset Management and global head of research at Schroder Investment Management. Jamie Carter, outgoing chairman of NCI, said: “Nick has long been a

champion of NCI’s work and I have no doubt that he is the right person to chair the group as it builds on its successes to date.”

Ergomed

Aim-listed pharmaceutical services firm Ergomed has appointed Lewis Cameron as chief operating officer. Lewis is an experienced senior executive with a proven track record in the global pharmaceutical services sector. He was the head of global clinical development at Covance, a division of Laboratory Corporation (LabCorp), from 2017 to 2019. Prior

to that, he was the executive vice president of oncology at Chiltern International from 2014 to 2017. Dr Miroslav Reljanovic, executive chairman of Ergomed, commented: “I have no doubt we will benefit from [Lewis’] operational expertise.”

Main image: Getty