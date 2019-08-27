City Moves for 28 August – Who’s switching jobs at Oaknorth, King & Wood Mallesons and Baker McKenzie?

Today’s City Moves includes Oaknorth, King & Wood Mallesons and Baker McKenzie.

Oaknorth

OakNorth, the next-generation credit platform, has appointed Tiffany Teng as chief of staff, and Bloomberg veteran Jeremy Payne as director of data product. Tiffany was previously at JP Morgan, where she worked on the launch of several products, including Chase Pay and the redesigned web platform behind www.chase.com. Prior to JP Morgan, Tiffany led the branding, social media, and content production teams for Bloomspot.com, a daily-deal e-commerce start-up that she co-founded in 2009 and that was acquired by JP Morgan. She sits on the board of directors for EARN.org, a national San Francis­co-based non-profit tackling financial insecurity by offering an online savings platform. Jeremy has worked for several global institutions, including: JP Morgan, S&P Global Market Intelligence, Blackstone and Bloomberg, where he spent the past seven years. At Bloomberg, he managed planning across a business unit comprised of seven product managers, more than 100 engineers, over 600 data analysts, and a $50m ($40m) annual external budget. During his tenure, he pioneered the Scaled Agile planning, execution and accountability system, which was replicated across the company’s 5,000+ person global engineering and product team.

King & Wood Mallesons

Law firm King & Wood Mallesons has added to its London corporate practice by appointing cross-border M&A and private equity transactions partner Stewart Worthy. Stewart, who joins KWM from Winston & Strawn LLP, specialises in complex cross-border transactions, with a focus on in-bound UK investments and English law deals throughout Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He has strong experience working with leading private equity firms. In particular, in the automotive, sport, packaging, manufacturing, retail, leisure and hospitality, clean technology, metals and mining and oil & gas sectors. He is the second transactional partner to join King & Wood Mallesons in London in the past two months.

Baker McKenzie

Global law firm Baker McKenzie has hired banking litigation partner Marc Florent to join its dispute resolution practice in London. Marc was previously at Allen & Overy. His hire plays a key role in further enhan­cing the firm’s financial services contentious offering and is in line with its wider growth strategy. With 29 years’ exper­ie­nce, Marc is a notable practit­ioner regar­d­ed for his banking and finance litigation practice, which spans the wholesale and retail banking sectors, asset man­agement, funds and sponsors on a cross-border basis. In addition, Marc is a strong commercial litigator and has also substantial reputation for insolv­ency regulation and contentious restructuring. Marc is recognised as a lead­ing individual in both the UK Legal 500 and Chambers.

Main image credit: Getty