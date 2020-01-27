City Moves for 27 January - Who's switching jobs at CMS, the FCA and Shoosmiths?

Today’s City Moves includes CMS, the FCA and Shoosmiths

CMS

Global law firm CMS has announced the re-election of Penelope Warne as senior partner of CMS’s UK arm following a vote by the firm’s partnership. This will be Penelope’s second term, effective for four years from 1 May 2020. Penelope became the firm’s first woman chair and senior partner in 2014. During that time, she has steered CMS through two ground-breaking mergers, including the UK’s largest-ever legal merger, which cemented the firm’s position as the fifth-largest global law firm. Penelope was named in the Sunday Times/Debretts top 20 people in law in their Britain’s 500 Most Influential list. She currently sits on the board of The Law Society and is a member of the foundation board at IMD, the international business school based in Switzerland. Stephen Millar, CMS UK Managing Partner, commented: “Penelope has a passion for our firm, our clients and our people and brings incredible energy and vision to the role of the chair and senior partner.”



FCA

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has appointed Christopher Woolard as interim chief executive following the departure of Andrew Bailey, who is set to become the new governor of the Bank of England. Chris is currently the FCA’s executive director of strategy and competition and an executive member of the FCA’s board. Charles Randell, the FCA’s chairman, said: “I’m looking forward to working with Chris in his interim chief executive role. I’m confident that he and executive committee colleagues will continue to deliver our ambitious plans for change in 2020 and beyond, building on the foundations laid by Andrew Bailey.”



Shoosmiths

UK law firm Shoosmiths has appointed Philip Tansley, an expert in cyber incident response, as a partner based in its London office. Philip was previously a partner at Keystone Law and co-founded a multiple award-winning multi-disciplinary incident response service. He will be joining Shoosmiths to further develop their cyber incident response capability. Philip’s cyber practice encompasses incident response/crisis management advice, investigations, advising on regulatory issues arising from cyber incidents and representing clients in follow-on litigation and regulatory investigations. Alex Bishop, national head of litigation services, said: “In the post-GDPR world where the notification of a breach is mandatory… and security issues being of critical importance to all businesses, we welcome Philip Tansley to the Shoosmiths team with his strength in depth of expertise and reputation in this area.”

Main image: Getty