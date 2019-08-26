City Moves for 27 August – Who’s switching jobs at Quadrant, BNP Paribas Real Estate and Dun & Bradstreet?

Today’s City Moves includes Quadrant, BNP Paribas Real Estate and Dun & Bradstreet.

Quadrant

Quadrant, the UK real estate asset management and development company, has appointed Duncan Reader as a partner. He specialises in the retail sector and will focus on planning, development, asset management, leasing and disposals. He joins from Orchard Street Investment Management, where he was an asset manager. Prior to that, he worked at British Land, focusing on the retail park portfolio. His previous experience includes roles at JLL, as an asset manager responsible for shopping centres, and Churston Heard, where he was part of the shopping centre leasing and development consultancy team. He started his career at Liberty Properties. Duncan said: “This is an exciting time to join the well-respected and entrepreneurial team at Quadrant.” Christopher Daniel, founding partner at Quadrant, said: “With a strong track record of driving value within the retail sector, Duncan bolsters our existing team with his wealth of experience gained across a multitude of relevant roles. Having demonstrated our expertise in retail parks with success stories such as Gallagher Shopping Park in Wednesbury and Great Western Retail Park, Glasgow, this is an area we are keen to grow and Duncan is well placed to help us achieve our ambitions.”

BNP Paribas Real Estate

BNP Paribas Real Estate has appointed Richard Pilsbury to launch a new nationwide cost consultancy. The division will support the building consultancy arm and allow the business to offer a more comprehensive range of services, particularly at the early stages of development projects. BNP Paribas Real Estate development teams work on over 300 schemes a year. Richard said: “I’m very excited to join BNP Paribas Real Estate at this time and to play a leading role in growing this part of the business.” Gary Williamson, head of building surveying at BNP Paribas Real Estate, said: “We are delighted to have Richard on board and as a highly experienced cost consultant he will be able to offer advice that will bring long-term value to projects.”

Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, the global leader in commercial data, analytics and insights for business, has named Sam Tidswell-Norrish to lead the international marketing and communications efforts. He will direct an integrated marketing and communications strategy within and across the United Kingdom and Ireland, Greater China, India and Dun & Bradstreet’s worldwide network of partners and play an integral role in the international growth strategy of the newly privatised company. Sam led business development at Motive Partners, including marketing and communications, strategic partnerships and government relations. Motive Partners was part of an investor group that acquired Dun & Bradstreet in February this year.

