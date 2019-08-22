City Moves for 23 August – Who’s switching jobs at Oxford Properties, WH Ireland and Mediconnect?

Today’s City Moves includes Oxford Properties, WH Ireland and Mediconnect.

Oxford Properties

Global real estate investor, developer and manager Oxford Properties Group, has announced a series of changes to its leadership team and the appointment of Dean Hopkins as chief operations officer. The changes come at a time of rapid worldwide growth for Oxford, which grew its assets under management by a third last year. Dean’s appointment brings invaluable C-Suite tech experience to the leadership team as Oxford adopts a digital-first strategy in its approach to property, facility and asset management. Jo McNamara becomes managing director, head of Europe and David Matheson takes the role of managing director, head of Asia Pacific and continues to lead investment and development activity in both Europe and Asia Pacific. Oxford entered the Asia Pacific market in late 2018 via its AU$4.5bn (£2.48bn) take-private acquisition of Investa Office Fund, a leading ASX listed office REIT. Both report to Paul Brundage, senior managing director, Head of Europe and Asia Pacific and member of Oxford’s executive leadership team. As part of the reorganisation, Eric Plesman and Chad Remis now lead Oxford’s North American business and have been appointed to the executive leadership team as executive vice presidents.

WH Ireland

Wealth management and corporate broking company WH Ireland has appointed Alistair Buchanan as a non-executive director (elect), subject to Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval. He will also serve on the audit, risk, nomination and remuneration committees. Alistair was formerly chief executive of energy regulator Ofgem for 10 years and a partner at KPMG, where he was also UK chairman of power and utilities. He trained as a chartered accountant at KPMG before becoming an award-winning energy sector analyst and head of research for banks in London and New York. Meanwhile, WH Ireland has announced that following the receipt of FCA approval, Simon Lough has been appointed as a non-executive director.

Mediconnect

IT development expert Gary Nelson has been appointed head of engineering at Mediconnect, the developer of a framework blockchain solution to trace and manage prescription medication. Gary is currently a senior technical architect at IBM, focusing on enterprise data warehouse and business intelligence capabilities. Consulting across all business domains, he works on performance and optimisation improvements to existing hardware and software systems. Prior to that, he has headed development IT teams for some of the largest companies in the world including Johnson and Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Teradata, Avaya, Unisys, Barclays Bank, Tesco, Nokia, Kesco and Lloyds Banking Group.

Main image credit: Getty