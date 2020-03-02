City Moves for 2 March — Who's switching jobs at Publicis, Onthemarket and CTS?

Today’s City Moves includes Publicis, Onthemarket and CTS

Publicis Groupe UK



Publicis Groupe UK has announced that David Hackworthy, Saatchi & Saatchi’s global chief strategy officer, has been promoted to the newly created role of chief strategy officer of Publicis Groupe UK, in addition to his existing remit. He started his career client-side and has since worked in senior strategy roles for TBWA Chiat/Day, DDB, Fallon, Saatchi & Saatchi and also founded The Red Brick Road in London. David is an industry leader and has spent equal periods of his working life in Australia, the US and UK. He has been instrumental in the success of many international brands including Skittles, Cadbury, Absolut, Heineken, Visa and Skoda. Annette King, Publicis Groupe UK chief, commented: “David is one of the leading strategists in our industry. He has been instrumental in some of our recent Power of One pitches and I know his experience will be invaluable in helping further grow our client’s businesses.”



Onthemarket



Property firm Onthemarket has announced the appointment of Rupert Sebag-Montefiore to its board of directors as independent non-executive director. Rupert has extensive board experience at both listed and private companies. He is currently a non-executive director at Clarion Housing Association — the UK’s largest housing association) — and Pigeon Land Limited. Prior to this he was on the Savills main board for 21 years. His roles included chief executive of Savills’ principal UK subsidiary for 12 years and head of global residential. Executive chairman Chris Bell said: “I am delighted that Rupert has agreed to join the board of Onthemarket. Rupert has

extensive executive and non-executive experience in and beyond the UK property sector.”



CTS



Cloud Technology Solutions (CTS) has appointed Tom Ray as chief operating officer. Tom joins CTS from cloud computing consultancy Cloudreach, where he worked for nine years. During this time, he held roles including Global Head of Operations, Head of Cloudreach USA and, most recently, the General Manager of Microsoft Azure. With more than 20 years’ experience in technology, Tom has a strong track record of implementing digital strategies to help businesses grow and penetrate new markets. James Doggart, chief executive at CTS, said: “Tom has a unique depth and breadth of experience and has successfully proven that he knows how to grow a business in our industry. He joins us at an exciting time and will play an invaluable role as we look to bring our expertise in digital transformation to an increasing number of businesses across the UK and Europe.”

Main image: Getty