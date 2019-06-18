City Moves for 19 June – Who’s switching jobs?

Today’s City Moves includes Draper & Dash, Omnicom and Palm Capital.

Draper & Dash

Healthcare data analytics innovator Draper & Dash announces the appointment of entrepreneur and pharmaceutical industry specialist Natalie Douglas as non-executive director to drive its ambitions to transform how medicines are deployed for the benefit of patients, physicians and hospitals. Natalie started her career at Johnson & Johnson, before demonstrating her capability to define new markets with specialist pharmaceutical firm IDIS. During this time Natalie headed a private equity backed management buyout, becoming chief executive officer and creating significant value for shareholders, eventually selling the business for more than £200m. Her reputation was boosted further when recruited as chief executive for Healthcare at Home to rebuild the company’s operational capability and strengthen its relationship with the NHS. She now advises and invests in healthcare and technology companies across Europe and the US as chair and founder of Lucidity.

Omnicom Media

Dan Clays has been appointed as chief executive officer (CEO) of Omnicom Media Group UK. Dan succeeds Philippa Brown, who was recently named CEO of PHD Worldwide. Dan’s previous role was OMD UK CEO. Dan will assume responsibility for the collective success of OMG UK clients and agencies: OMD UK, MG OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science as well as for Specialist Services Annalect, OMG Programmatic, Fuse, Drum, OMG Ethnic and Benchmarketing. Since joining OMD UK and the OMG UK board seven years ago, first as managing director and since 2014 as CEO, Dan has overseen one of the most successful periods in OMD UK’s history, with over £200m of new business wins in the last 18 months.

Concurrently, Tim Pearson, CEO of Manning Gottlieb OMD (MG OMD), becomes CEO of OMD Group UK, with oversight of the separate leadership teams of OMD UK and Manning Gottlieb OMD. Tim has been at Manning Gottlieb OMD for 20 years, becoming CEO in 2015.

Palm Capital

Palm Capital, the pan-European real estate private equity specialist, has appointed Gabriel Rudert as a director to head up its European asset management activities. Gabriel joins from Greenoak, where he was a principal, focusing on asset management across Europe for the last eight years. Prior to that, he spent three years at Citi Property Investors, working as an asset manager for its pan-European fund. He started his career in asset management at Archon Group (a Goldman Sachs Company) working across the US, Italy and France.