City Moves for 17 March — Who's switching jobs at Docusign DMH Stallard and Moneycorp?

Docusign



Agreement cloud company Docusign has announced the appointment of Rob Giglio as its new chief marketing operator (CMO). Rob previously spent 10 years with Adobe, where he helped architect the growth strategy for Adobe’s self-service cloud business and oversaw significant international expansion in his role as senior vice president of sale. As CMO, Rob will own all demand generation, self-service sales, digital and creative for Docusign.



DMH Stallard



City law firm DMH Stallard appointed Olga Powell as a senior associate. Olga and brings significant experience in UK tax and estate planning for individuals and trustees. She joins from Legalmatters, where she was head of estate planning. She has previously worked as an associate at UK law firm Irwin Mitchell. Olga specialises in helping clients plan for the future, protect and preserve their wealth in a tax efficient way and support generational planning, often making use of trusts for greater protection. Lorna Fairbairn, partner and head of private client, said: “I am delighted to welcome Olga to DMH Stallard. It is a superb appointment and one of a number of outstanding additions to the private client team. Olga said: “Joining such a renowned private client team at DMH Stallard, at a time of dynamic growth across the firm, is really exciting for me.”



Moneycorp



Foreign exchange and international payments specialist Moneycorp has announced Alex Price as the new head of London outbound corporate sales. Formerly managing director and head of FX sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), Alex will deliver Moneycorp’s state of the art international payments platform and extensive product expertise in global payments, online FX payments and derivatives to moneycorp’s broad range of corporate and institutional clients. At his role with the RBC, Alex set and directed strategy for FX clients and products. He brings a great wealth of experience and knowledge of FX in emerging markets, managing derivatives and global payments. During his career, he has also led successful sales teams at Deutsche Bank and HSBC. Lee McDarby, managing director of corporate foreign exchange and international payments at Moneycorp, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Alex to Moneycorp to drive growth in our corporate foreign exchange and payments team. In these uncertain times, businesses that trade internationally are increasingly seeking out specialist services and support to navigate fluctuating currencies, and changing market conditions. Alex’s extensive experience will be an invaluable asset.”

Main image: Getty