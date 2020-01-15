City Moves for 15 January - Who's switching jobs at the Economist, Twitch and Willow?

Today’s City Moves includes the Economist, Twitch and Willow

The Economist

The Economist Group has announced the appointment of Bob Cohn as president and managing director. Bob will lead the core newspaper business, focusing on expanding subscriptions and readership around the world, as well as developing new digital offerings. He joins the Economist Group after more than 10 years at the Atlantic, where he served as president and, before that, digital editor. Lara Boro, chief executive at the Economist, commented on the appointment, saying: “I am delighted to welcome Bob to the Economist Group. His experience as a journalist combined with his business successes, give him a unique understanding and appreciation for what we stand for.” Bob commented on his new role: “I am thrilled to join the amazing team at The Economist, whose journalism I have long read and admired. At a time of convulsive social disruption and growing mistrust in media, The Economist produces reporting, analysis, and commentary that has never been more essential to understanding our complex world.”

Twitch

Twitch, the world’s most popular live-streaming platform, has announced the appointment of Damian Burns as the company’s first ever managing director for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Damian brings over 20 years of expertise working with media partners, agencies and content communities, and joins Twitch from Facebook, where he was senior director of gaming EMEA. Damian will oversee the expansion of Twitch to benefit content creators, media partners, agencies, advertisers, publishers, and developers. Sara Clemens, chief operating officer at Twitch commented, “Twitch has built a healthy and thriving community in EMEA and we are well placed for future growth. Damian’s deep experience in digital advertising, gaming and community services make him the ideal partner to help realize the potential of multiplayer entertainment.”

Willow

Independent mortgage brokerer Willow Private Finance has hired former private banking director Alex Legett as senior mortgage and protection consultant

Alex has 12 years’ experience in financial services, having worked at Coutts, Arbuthnot Latham, and most recently as a director within the private banking team.

Wesley Ranger, founder of Willow Private Finance said: “Alex’s extensive experience with [high net worth individuals] and specialist lending will provide further support to our existing division… We are delighted to have [him] join as a key member our team.” Alex commented on his new role: “I look forward to growing Willow’s high net worth division during an exciting time in the UK market.”

