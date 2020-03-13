City Moves for 13 March — Who's witching jobs at Colliers International, First Derivatives and Europa Oil & Gas?

Today’s City Moves includes Colliers International, First Derivatives and Europa Oil & Gas

Colliers International



Colliers International has announced the appointment of Andy Tucker as an associate director of its south-east offices. Andy has a wealth of experience in the market, having previously advised clients including Hermes, Aberdeen Standard, Aviva, Columbia Threadneedle, L&G, Arlington and APAM. Joining Colliers, he will advise both occupier and landlord clients across the south-east. Mark Emburey, head of Colliers’ south-east offices, said: “Andy has an excellent track record and is well regarded by both clients and his peers within the market place. He will be a will be a great asset and we are delighted to welcome him to the team.” Andy added: “Having the opportunity to advise both occupiers and landlords in the current market is an exciting prospect and I look forward to working with the team and building on my existing relationships in the south-east office market.”



First Derivatives



Global software and consulting company First Derivatives has appointed Kathy Schneider as chief marketing officer (CMO). Kathy brings extensive marketing leadership experience in the global technology sector, including senior marketing roles at privately-held as well as publicly-traded companies. Prior to joining First Derivatives, she was global CMO at Sungard Availability Services. Before that, Kathy was senior vice president of product and marketing for Level 3 Communications. Seamus Keating, chief executive at First Derivatives, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Kathy to the First Derivatives leadership team as our global CMO. Kathy has robust experience developing global marketing strategies that have helped to achieve growth for established as well as emerging technology businesses.”



Europa Oil & Gas



UK and Ireland-focused oil and gas exploration firm Europa Oil & Gas, has announced the appointment of Stephen Williams to the board of the company as an independent non-executive director. Stephen is currently co-chief executive of Reabold Resources, an Aim-listed oil and gas company focused on investing in late stage upstream opportunities. Prior to Reabold, he held various positions within both the energy and financial sectors including as a fund manager at Guinness Asset Management and as an investment analyst at M&G focused on energy and resources. Simon Oddie, interim chief executive of Europa commented: “Stephen’s appointment to the board of Europa is well timed. His proven track record at Reabold in sourcing, securing and participating in upstream appraisal opportunities… will prove invaluable to Europa.”

Main image: Getty