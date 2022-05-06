City Moves: Who’s switching jobs in the Square Mile?

City A.M.’s Millie Turner provides a roundup of the most important hires and job moves across the City, every morning. Email citymoves@cityam.com to be featured.

GoCardless

Fintech firm GoCardless has appointed a former Mastercard lead as its new president.

Paul Stoddart brings a wealth of experience to the London firm, having been CEO of Vocalink after its takeover by Mastercard, and spent 10 years at NatWest.

Stoddart, who joins from Mastercard where he was president of its new payment platforms division, will have global responsibility for the firm’s strategy, sales, product, marketing and customer teams.

“Paul has a unique depth of experience across both card and non-card payments and is well-positioned to help us seize the opportunities that will make GoCardless a force to be reckoned with in the payments space,” said co-founder and CEO Hiroki Takeuchi.

Twilio

Twilio has bolstered its London office with a chief privacy officer (CPO), a new role for the US tech company.

Amy Holcroft, who spent 13 years at HP Company and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, previously led an international team of attorneys and compliance professionals managing global privacy.

Reporting to Twilio’s chief legal officer, Dana Wagner, Holcroft will lead the team responsible for protecting customers and enabling their compliance with information privacy laws.

Chief operating officer Khozema Shipchandler said Holcroft brings “essential experience” to the firm, which will help scale the business and protect users’ digital rights.

CM Murray

CM Murray has expanded its practice with an employment and partnership disputes lawyer, who brings over two decades’ of experience to the employment and partnership law firm.

Joining as a senior consultant, Alison Downie, will maintain her seat as executive committee member of the Law Society Law Management Section.

Downie, who joins from law firm Goodman Derrick where she was formerly the head of employment, brings experience from across partnership disputes and professional discipline matters.

“Alison brings a tenacity and fearlessness to everything she does,” founder and managing partner Clare Murray said, adding that her “international experience is a perfect complement to our firm’s cross-border practice.”