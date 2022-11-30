City grinds to a halt as Just Stop Oil’s slow walk protest comes to Square Mile

Just Stop Oil demonstrators walking to the City of London in a slow protest

Just Stop Oil brought Square Mile traffic to a halt on Wednesday by slowly walking through the street.

The environmental group’s tactic is designed to cause maximum disruption in protest of the government pursuing new oil and has licenses.

The City of London Police tweeted earlier this morning, that: “We’re aware of a slow-walking protest group, travelling on the carriageways around the City. Traffic will be affected. Officers are at the scene”.

At 8:00am, 10 Just Stop Oil supporters wearing hi-vis vests walked onto Aldersgate Street in the City of London and proceeded to march slowly along London Wall, causing delays to the rush hour traffic.

The march continued on major roads through the City, followed by at least 7 police vehicles and up to 20 police officers.

No arrests were reported so far.

Earlier this week the group used the protest method to bring West London to a standstill.

Last week, the Met Police said it was preparing for a new wave of protests from the group in the run-up to Christmas. The force said the environmental campaign group will launching a new wave of protests from 28 November until 14 December, using the slow road walk tactic.

This comes after more than 750 activists were arrested in October and November, with over 180 charged, following mass disruption.

Protestors were arrested after causing criminal damage at major landmarks such as MI5, the Treasury and Bank of England, as well as mounting structures on the M25 and suspension bridges.