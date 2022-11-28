Police prepare for new wave of Just Stop Oil disruption in run up to Christmas

Just Stop Oil activist (right) covered in paint at MI5 after being tackled by a member of the public (left)

The Met Police are preparing for a month of disruption from Just Stop Oil in the run up to Christmas.

The force said the environmental campaign group will launching a new wave of protests from 28 November until 14 December.

This comes after more than 750 activists were arrested in October and November, with over 180 charged.

Just Stop Oil engaged in a month-long campaign of disruption, including gluing themselves to roads, mounting structures on the M25 and suspension ridges, and vandalising London shops.

The group also sprayed orange paint on high-profile buildings, including the Treasury, MI5, Bank of England, HQ of News UK and store fronts for high-end retailers, such as Rolex.

The group says it took the action to protest against 100 new oil and gas licenses from being issued, in a bid to raise awareness about their environmental impact.

Former Home Secretary Priti Patel previously branded the group “criminals” and last week at PMQs, Rishi Sunak was asked if he’d proscribe them.

Met Commander Karen Findlay said: “Just Stop Oil has already caused significant disruption to London’s general public and people travelling on the M25.”

“We understand they are now set to cause further disruption in London in the run-up to Christmas, from 28 November to 14 December.”

Saying the Met is now “fully prepared” after criticism it didn’t act quickly, it said the force will “respond quickly and effectively” including to “deal with a range of tactics including sophisticated lock-on devices.”

While saying they want to ensure protests “go ahead safely” they insist JSO “do not engage with police in advance”.

While saying the protests take officers off the beat, she said the police also wants “to reassure people in London that the Met is a large and resilient organisation. Despite the abstraction of officers to support these operations, we can and will continue to deal with our core business in communities.”

“Where activists cross the line into criminality, the Met will provide a proportionate policing response” as she urged the public to “not take matters into your own hands.”