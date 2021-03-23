City Corporation marks one year anniversary of UK's first COVID lockdown

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

A national day of reflection is being held today [23 March] to commemorate the anniversary of the UK’s first lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lord Mayor of the City of London William Russell said:

“A year on from the first lockdown, it is a time of reflection for us all.

“These past 12 months have been hugely challenging for people across the country. My thoughts are with those who have lost friends and family during the pandemic.

“I also want to express my sincere gratitude to our wonderful NHS staff and frontline workers for their selfless efforts to keep the country going through the lockdowns.

“Finally, I also want to say a huge thank you to all residents and workers in the Square Mile during these testing times.”

City of London Corporation Policy Chair Catherine McGuinness said:

“I want to thank Londoners for their incredible hard work and efforts over the last year.

“It’s been a testing, trying 12 months for us all – especially key workers on the front line, and those that have sadly lost loved ones.

“There is growing light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccination programme rollout moving at pace. But in the meantime, let’s all stay the course, and continue to abide by the rules.”