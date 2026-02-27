City AM partners with SCALE expo for flagship event

The SCALE summit will take place on the 22nd and 23rd of April

City AM has partnered with the SCALE expo and summit, a flagship gathering of founders, investors and business leaders at London’s Business Design Centre.

The summit will take place on the 22nd and 23rd of April, connecting ambitious founders with London’s best capital, talent and tools.

SME XPO was relaunched as Scale by Sam North and William Founder following a management buyout from the Evening Standard.

SCALE Ambitions

SCALE aims to bring together the UK’s most ambitious founders, investors and business leaders in a shared growth mission: to power Britain’s economic future.

By connecting established and emerging entrepreneurs, SCALE aims to turn innovation and ambition into growth, strengthening the UK’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and competitiveness on the global stage.

Combining access to capital, access to markets and access to talent, the platform (including SCALE Sessions, SCALE Ventures and Women Who Scale)

Sam North, SCALE’s co-founder and chief executive, said: “As one of the UK’s most influential business and financial news platforms, City AM is the perfect strategic partner for our London event, bringing a powerful voice within entrepreneurship, finance and technology.”

City AM will provide editorial coverage and thought leadership of the event.

Rupert Hargreaves, City AM’s chief operating officer, said: “City AM is committed to championing the UK’s entrepreneurial economy, and SCALE EXPO & SUMMIT brings that community at a pivotal moment.

“It’s a platform where founders gain visibility, investors discover opportunity and the wider ecosystem connects.”

William Fowler, co-founder and chief commercial officer at SCALE, added: “City AM is the pulse of London’s business landscape, covering the companies, capital markets, and investment trends that matter to scaleups.

“We’re excited to speak directly to City AM’s audience of founders, entrepreneurs, investors, and senior decision-makers actively engaged in building and backing scaling businesses across the UK and international markets.”