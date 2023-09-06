City A.M. opens the London Stock Exchange

London’s markets had a spring in their step this morning as City A.M. celebrated the launch of its new app by opening the market at the London Stock Exchange.

City A.M. joined the London Stock Exchange’s head of primary markets Charlie Walker to ring the proverbial bell on the day’s trading after kicking off its digital expansion and launching its new app to the world on Monday.

Speaking at Paternoster Square, City A.M. founder and managing director Lawson Muncaster said the morning was “a real sign of the progress we’ve made since the pandemic”.

“When Covid-19 struck, we knew it would be tough to keep the paper going. I’m thrilled to be here just a few years later with the City A.M. brand still a vital part of the City’s ecosystem and with our new partners at Ingenuity I am convinced we’ll go from strength to strength,” he said.

City A.M. already boasts some two million digital readers a month and the outlet is now looking to expand its readership into new formats.

The new app features all the paper’s incisive coverage of the Square Mile alongside video content, features and much more.

The app is now available for download from the app store.