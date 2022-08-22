Chrysalis portfolio slides 23 per cent as Klarna plunges in value

Klarna – which represented 19 per cent of Chrysalis portfolio in March – has been hit by a major valuation plunge (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images for Klarna)

Prolific tech investor Chrysalis Investments said the value of its portfolio had plunged 22.8 in the second quarter of the year as its stakes in firms including Klarna and Starling were hit by a global rout in the tech sector.

Bosses said today that valuations in its portfolio had been battered by “historic levels of inflation” and interest rate hikes which have dragged down tech valuations globally.

Klarna, which represented 19 per cent of the investor’s portfolio in March, has been rocked by a 78 per cent fall in value after a funding round in mid-June, while Starling Bank has been written down in line with its peers despite reporting a first profit in the period.

Co-portfolio managers Richard Watts and Nick Williamson said an uptick on markets was expected to lift valuations in its portfolio back in the period ahead, however.

“Equity markets have rebounded very strongly since the 30 June, and we note the very strong performance of some of the listed peers we benchmark our portfolio assets against,” the pair said in a statement.

“This has already been reflected in one of our portfolio assets raising primary capital at a premium to its previous funding round and should lead to future NAV progression, if these recent gains are sustained.”

Watts and Williamson said the investor had over £48m cash and £57m of listed assets, which together represent 20.4 per cent of the market capitalisation, and that Chrysalis remained in a “very strong position” heading into the second half the year.

The firm also backed a number of funding rounds for its portfolio in the quarter, including a £10m injection into an £1305m April funding round for Starling Bank, as well as Klarna’s $800m July fundraise with $8.7m.